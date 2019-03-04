BNS Dhaleshwari arrives in Colombo

March 4, 2019   01:54 pm

-

The Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Dhaleshwari arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit yesterday (03) and the ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

During the four-day official visit, the ship’s crew is scheduled to visit some of the famous tourist attractions in the country and take part in several programmes including friendly sporting events and cultural events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

BNS Dhaleshwari is an 81-meter-long vessel with the displacement of 1920 tons. She is manned by a crew of 183. 

The ship is scheduled to leave the island on 06th March, on completion of her tour, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories