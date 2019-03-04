BNS Dhaleshwari arrives in Colombo

-

The Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Dhaleshwari arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit yesterday (03) and the ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

During the four-day official visit, the ship’s crew is scheduled to visit some of the famous tourist attractions in the country and take part in several programmes including friendly sporting events and cultural events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

BNS Dhaleshwari is an 81-meter-long vessel with the displacement of 1920 tons. She is manned by a crew of 183.

The ship is scheduled to leave the island on 06th March, on completion of her tour, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.