Norwegian State Secretary to visit Sri Lanka

Norwegian State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marianne Hagen is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (05) for a two-day official visit.

The Norwegian Embassy in Sri Lanka mentioned that the State Secretary is set to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana and Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

In addition, the Norwegian State Secretary is also set to meet the representatives of the Office on Missing Persons and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka. She will hold discussions with the civil and business communities as well.

Ms Hagen is also scheduled to travel to the areas in Northern Province where demining activities were carried out under the patronage of the Norwegian government.