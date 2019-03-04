333 complaints received on corruption at state institutions

-

Accepting complaints regarding the corruption and frauds in state institutions will conclude next Thursday, says the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

The commission stated that it has received 333 complaints so far.

Accordingly, the relevant complaints could be addressed to Presidential Commission of Inquiry, Colombo 07 or via its official telephone number 011 2 665 382.

On January 17th, President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.

The functions of the commission include probing the acts of fraud, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation of property, deception, abuse or misuse of power or authority, state resources and privileges, and causing serious damages or losses for state assets and state revenue as a result of the aforementioned deeds.

The commission will be looking into public complaints, information and other material and conduct prompt, impartial, comprehensive investigations and inquiries against persons who had held or continue to hold political office and those who have been or continue to serve as public servants and officers of statutory bodies.