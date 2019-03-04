Seventeen arrested at Matara hotel remanded

March 4, 2019   03:53 pm

The seventeen individuals arrested at Polhena yesterday (03) with narcotics drugs has been remanded until the 8th of March, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Seventeen individuals including females were arrested at a hotel in Polhena area in Matara yesterday (03) over the use and possession of Cocaine and other narcotic drugs.

The raid had been conducted by the officers of the Anti Corruption Unit of Matara Division and 14 males and 3 females have been arrested in this manner.

The suspects were slated to be produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (04).

Further investigations are conducted by the Matara Police.

