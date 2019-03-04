President visits Borella Traffic OIC injured in hit and run accident

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has today (04) called on the Traffic OIC attached to Borella police station who was recently injured in a hit and run accident currently receiving medical treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The President has queried the son of the injured Traffic OIC regarding his current condition, according to Ada Derana reporter.

At around 4.35 a.m. on February 24, the Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, who had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police, had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a Defender in Bambalapitiya.

The son of UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage was subsequently arrested over the said hit-and-run accident.