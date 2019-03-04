Navy arrests Ukrainian over illegal fishing gear

-

A troop of naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command apprehended a foreigner who was engaging in fishing with illegal fishing gears at White Jungle Beach in Roomassala, today (04).

A spear gun used by him and the fish catch has also been taken into naval custody.

The apprehended foreigner has been identified as 53 years old Ukrainian, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

The suspect along with the spear gun and the fish catch were handed over to the Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources in Galle for onward action.