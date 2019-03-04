Rathgama Murders: Fmr OIC of Southern Province SIU arrested

Rathgama Murders: Fmr OIC of Southern Province SIU arrested

March 4, 2019   07:13 pm

-

Former OIC of Special Investigating Unit of Southern Province has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the murder of two businessmen from Rathgama.

Accordingly, a 42-year-old Chief Inspector named Ileperuma Arachchige Saman Rohana has been arrested over the murder, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the police constable and the beat wildlife officer who were arrested this morning (04) over the murders have been remanded until 13th February as per the order of where Galle Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela.

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories