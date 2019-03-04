Rathgama Murders: Fmr OIC of Southern Province SIU arrested

-

Former OIC of Special Investigating Unit of Southern Province has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the murder of two businessmen from Rathgama.

Accordingly, a 42-year-old Chief Inspector named Ileperuma Arachchige Saman Rohana has been arrested over the murder, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the police constable and the beat wildlife officer who were arrested this morning (04) over the murders have been remanded until 13th February as per the order of where Galle Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela.

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.