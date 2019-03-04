Sri Lanka to offer multiple entry visa for business travelers - report

-

The Sri Lankan government agreed on Monday to change its immigration rules to offer multiple entry visas for business travelers who aim to trade and invest in the island country.

Local media quoted the state information office as reporting that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal by Minister of Internal and Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardena to change the Immigrants and Emigrants Act in order to implement the new visa scheme.

The government aims to extend the duration of tourist visas and issue multiple entry visas for commercial activities, a statement from the government’s Information Department said.

The amendments will launch a visa system to attract investors and introduce a single fee scheme for tourist visas.

Currently, tourists are only granted a one-month visa and if it needs to be extended, tourists need to make a further payment.

A penalty fee of 500 U.S. dollars will also be introduced for those who overstay in the country without visas.

-Agencies