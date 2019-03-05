I made country self-sufficient after Parakramabahu VI  Ranil

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that if the UNP government withdrew from power on October 26 last year, massive development projects would have been lost to the masses.

The Prime Minister made these remarks addressing a function in Bingiriya today (04).

The construction of the new Export Development Zone under the Board of Investments (BOI) in a land area of 1200 acres was opened by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

Commenting at the event, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that new development activities have commenced in all areas of the country.

He further said that despite numerous criticisms to him and his party, he was the one who made the country self-sufficient with rice after Parakramabahu the Sixth.