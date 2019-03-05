Locomotive engine drivers on strike from midnight today

Locomotive engine drivers on strike from midnight today

March 5, 2019   09:37 am

-

Locomotive engine drivers have decided to stage a continuous strike action starting from midnight today (05).

The Secretary of Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Indika Dodangoda stated that this decision was taken to protest the arbitrary recruitment of locomotive engine drivers while violating the recruiting procedure.

Railway guards, railway controllers and station masters have also agreed to support the strike action, LEOU Secretary further said.

