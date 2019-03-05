I will enter politics when time is right - Gotabaya

-

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he will not enter the political stage until the time is right.

Responding to questions of journalists following a book launch held in Colombo last evening (04). The 86th birthday of Professor Carlo Fonseka, who attended the function, was also celebrated at the event.

Commenting, Rajapaksa stated that he is willing to enter politics when it is a suitable time.

Stating that he is able to work and bring about change, the former Defense Secretary said that today are there no persons who can work, but only ones who would just talk.

He further stated that in order to develop the country’s economy, the existing economic policies should be changed and maintained on a correct path.