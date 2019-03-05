Northern Province Governor meets Commander of Jaffna Security Forcers

-

Northern Province Governor Prof Suren Raghavan and Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi, Commander of the Security Force Headquarters in Jaffna have held a discussion regarding releasing the Army-occupied lands in the North.

The meeting was held at the Security Force Headquarters last evening (04).

The governor has, reportedly, said that under the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena, all the releasable lands in the Northern Province will be reassigned to the original owners.

They have further discussed the lands which had been previously occupied by the Security Force Headquarters and already released.

It was reported that officials from the Security Force Headquarters and the Secretariat of the Governor of Northern Province had joined this discussion.