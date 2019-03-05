Parliament Road closed off

-

The road from the Parliament Roundabout towards the Parliament has been closed off due to a protest, Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the protest has been organized by Grama Niladari officials. Grama Niladari officials island wide have launched trade union actions, today (05), protesting the failure of authorities to provide solutions to 17 issues in the Grama Niladari sector.

Accordingly, police have taken action to close off the road towards the Parliament using barriers.

Meanwhile, the Budget proposal for the year 2019 is set to be tabled at the Parliament today.