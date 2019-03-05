Norwegian State Secretary in Sri Lanka

-

Ms. Marianne Hagen, State Secretary (State Minister) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, arrived in the country today for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from 5 to 6 March.



During the visit, Ms. Hagen will call on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana and Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

In addition, she will meet with representatives from the Office of Mission Persons, Human Rights Commission, Civil Society and Business, the Norwegian Embassy in Colombo said.



She will be a guest at a “Kids can code” event organized jointly by SLASSCOM and their Norwegian sister organization ICT Norway. She will also be present at the signing ceremony of a Letter of Intent between the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Sri Lanka and SLASSCOM about expanding their cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector for sustainable employment and innovation.



Her visit to Sri Lanka is expected to provide an opportunity for the two countries to discuss ways to build partnership in areas of common interest ranging from business and healthy oceans to a rules-based world order and sustainable development. They will discuss Sri Lanka’s important efforts for reconciliation and justice after the conflict.

Since Norway took over the presidency of the Mine Ban Treaty in 2018, Ms. Hagen will also be visiting demining sites in the North.



Ms. Hagen arrives in Sri Lanka after concluding a two-day official visit to the Maldives.