Maximizing number of prisons not a trait of developed country - President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that, as the subject minister, his expectation from the Police Service is to carry out law equally to all without considering the position, status or party.

He made these remarks at the meeting held to discuss the future proceeding of the Police Department at the President’s office today (04), the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

All the senior officers representing every section of the police department were summoned to this meeting and they made remarks regarding the work carried out in each section.

The President has added that throughout his political carrier he has not given any telephone calls to any police station regarding suspects, the PMD said.

Everybody in the Police Service should commit themselves to provide a service by closely associating with the public while taking effective actions against the suspects who break law and providing a better service to the public, the President has said.

The President has further emphasized that developing the physical aspects of the Police Department, the Police should establish a proper mechanism to reduce the daily complaints received by the Department on a scientific basis. He has emphasized the importance of carrying on a long term and medium term program by obtaining the expertise and specialist knowledge on this issue, the PMD added.

President Sirisena has said that the trait of a developed country is not to maximize the number of prisons or police stations but to pay attention on the action to be taken to change the society.

The recruitment, transfers and welfare work were also discussed in length at this meeting, the PMD reported.

The President has also drawn his attention to the problems arisen due to the opening of new police stations without a proper decision-making process and evaluation of physical resources and has instructed that establishment of new police stations and transfers must be decided through a committee in the future. While taking these decisions, it is essential to take into consideration the population of the province, the number of complaints received and the background is of much importance, the President has said.

The President has then inquired into the progress made in recruiting Tamil-speaking policemen to police stations in the North and East and instructed to strengthen the process.

President Sirisena has discussed the steps taken regarding cyber crimes. He has also instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the construction work of the proposed Police Training Institute.

Meanwhile, the President’s attention was drawn to a program to establish separate ward complexes for police officers in the main hospitals in Colombo.

The President has also focused his attention on a program to improve the facilities of women police officers including police officers who come to Colombo from distant places for work.

President Sirisena has explained the responsibilities of the Police Department in the environmental conservation program including the implementation of the ban on polythene.

Referring to the reports received on the alleged ransom payments from long-distance bus buses, the President has instructed the Police Department to take effective steps against such rackets.

Speaking further the President has said that the program will be implemented in a phased manner to solve the problems of the lower ranking officers of the Police Department so that they could provide their public service with a satisfied mind.

President Sirisena has thanked the Police Department for the support extended to his plans for suppression of illicit drugs and he has expressed gratitude to the officers who conducted operations to detect drugs and crackdown on criminals since he assumed the police department under his control.