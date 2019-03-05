All set to present Budget 2019

-

Members of the Parliament are arriving at the Parliament premises as the Budget proposal for the year 2019 is set to be tabled at the parliament today (05).

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera is currently arriving at the parliamentary premises to present the Budget.

Members of the Opposition including the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the parliamentary premises a short while ago.

The fifth budget of the incumbent government will be presented to the parliament by the 24th Minister of Finance in Sri Lanka, Mangala Samaraweera and its focal points are said to entail empowering the public and feeding the poor.

Following the assembly of the parliament, the Finance Minister commences his speech on Budget Proposal 2019 at 2 pm this afternoon.

This year’s Budget proposal is considered significant as it is tabled during an election year.

Meanwhile, upon invitation of the Prime Minister, foreign diplomats and other invitees are due to take seat at the special guests’ gallery in the parliament.