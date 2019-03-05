LIVE UPDATES: 2019 Budget Speech

-

2.29 p.m. - Rs 800 million allocated for growing new rubber trees increasing rubber tapping due to the shortage of natural rubber.

2.25 p.m. - Allocation to develop religious places of worship increased from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1 million.

2.23 p.m. - A new toll free hotline (1925) will be introduced to obtain information regarding the “Enterprise Sri Lanka” interest loan scheme.

2.23 p.m. - Over 30,000 entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka have benefitted from Enterprise Sri Lanka while funds amounting to around Rs 60 billion have already been released for this loan scheme.

2.22 p.m. - “Enterprise Sri Lanka” scheme will be broadened and spread further while programmes will be implemented across the island to educate the masses, he said.

2.20 p.m. - Mangala said that ‘Gam Peraliya’ development programme was the ‘first victim’ the temporary government during the political crisis and that the first Cabinet paper of the current government was to bring it back.

2.17 p.m. - The Budget this year is being introduced under the themed “Enterprise Sri Lanka - Empowering the People, Nurturing the Poor”.

2.16 p.m. - Minister says that anti-dumping regulations will be implemented.

2.10 p.m. - The government believes in growth led by private enterprise, the genuine entrepreneur who uses his ingenuity, the finance minister said.

2.09 p.m. - What we inherited 2015 from the previous government was like a “ticking time bomb,” Minister Mangala Samaraweera says referring to the economy.

2.07 p.m. - Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera begins delivering the budget speech.

The Minister of Finance Managala Samaraweera presented the Budget proposal for the Year 2019 to the Parliament today (5).

The proceedings are scheduled to commence at 2.00 p.m. when the ‘Budget Proposals’ are announced with the reading of the Budget Speech at the second reading of the Appropriation Bill.

The Finance Ministry says that the Budget 2019 will be themed “Enterprise Sri Lanka - Empowering the People, Nurturing the Poor”.

The ministry said it plans to increase public revenue to 17 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with a deficit to 4.5 percent.

The Budget was initially expected to be presented in November 2018 but was postponed due to the constitutional crisis which occurred in the country on 26 October when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked sitting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa instead.

A Vote on Account was passed following the reinstatement of Wickremesinghe while the Budget 2019 is expected to cover the last eight months of this year.