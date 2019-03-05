Budget 2019: Allocation for developing religious places increased
March 5, 2019 02:40 pm
Under Budget proposal 2019, the amount allocated for developing religious places of worship has been increased, according to the Finance Minister.
Accordingly, the relevant allocation has been increased from up to Rs 1 million. The amount currently allocated for the purpose is Rs 500,000.
The presentation of the budget proposal for the year 2019 is currently underway at the parliamentary session by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.