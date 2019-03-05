Budget 2019: Allocation for developing religious places increased

Budget 2019: Allocation for developing religious places increased

March 5, 2019   02:40 pm

-

Under Budget proposal 2019, the amount allocated for developing religious places of worship has been increased, according to the Finance Minister.

Accordingly, the relevant allocation has been increased from up to Rs 1 million. The amount currently allocated for the purpose is Rs 500,000.

The presentation of the budget proposal for the year 2019 is currently underway at the parliamentary session by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories