The construction of the Wayamba Maha Ela Canal running from the Moragahakanda Reservoir is allocated Rs 12 billion under the Budget Proposal for the year 2019.

The canal will be running from the Moragahakanda Reservoir up to the North Central Province.

The presentation of the budget proposal for the year 2019 is currently underway at the parliamentary session by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.