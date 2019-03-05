Budget 2019: Allowance for persons with special needs increased

Budget 2019: Allowance for persons with special needs increased

March 5, 2019   03:01 pm

-

The allowance allocated for persons with special needs has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 under the Budget proposal 2019.

The Minister stated this presenting the Budget 2019 to the House today (05).

The budget proposal for the year 2019 is scheduled was presented to the parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill commenced at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (05).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories