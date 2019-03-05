Budget 2019: Allowance for persons with special needs increased

-

The allowance allocated for persons with special needs has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 under the Budget proposal 2019.

The Minister stated this presenting the Budget 2019 to the House today (05).

The budget proposal for the year 2019 is scheduled was presented to the parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill commenced at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (05).