Budget 2019: Home Sweet Home housing loan for newlyweds

-

A new housing loan scheme called “Home Sweet Home” for newly married couples has been introduced under the Budget Proposal 2019.

The loan scheme worth Rs 10 million is repayable in 25 years with a 2 year grace period. The interest rate for the proposed housing scheme is 6%.

The presentation of the budget proposal for the year 2019 is currently underway at the parliamentary session by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.