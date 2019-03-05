Budget 2019: Rs 400 million to improve lavatory and sanitary facilities

March 5, 2019   03:25 pm

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera has proposed to allot Rs 400 million to improve lavatory and sanitary facilities island-wide.

Presenting the Budget proposal for the fiscal year 2019, the Minister stated that there are approximately 1 million people across the country without personal lavatory facilities.

He further said that in Monaragala district there are 25,000 people without proper lavatory facilities.

The Minister said lavatories with improved facilities will be established in public places for men, women and people with special needs as well.

Private-sector companies will be assigned for the maintenance of these public lavatories, Minister added.

