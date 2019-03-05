Budget 2019: Intl. schols for students with best results at A/L

-

The Ministry of Finance will be introducing a Scholarship for Educational Excellence (C Fund) in order to provide students with the best G.C.E. Advanced Level examination results in the country an opportunity to study at a top foreign university.

Discussions are already ongoing with universities such as Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, and MIT to enroll these students, stated Finance Minister presenting the Budget Proposal 2019.

The top 5 students who scored the best results under each study stream at the A/L examination along with the highest ranking student from each province will be granted this opportunity.

However, this scholarship will be granted only under the condition that the student would and serve in Sri Lanka for a period of 10 years following the completion of the course.