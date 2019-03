-

Under the Budget proposal for year 2019, Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera has presented a proposal for a special allowance of Rs 2,500 is to be paid to all government employees.

Accordingly, this will be implemented with effect from July 1st.

The presentation of the budget proposal for the year 2019 is currently underway at the parliamentary session by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.