Budget 2019: Charges for alterations and issuance of passports increased

Under the Budget proposal for 2019, charges for alterations in passports have been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

This is to be implemented with effect from 1st April 2019.

Meanwhile, charges for one day service for passports have been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The fee of Rs 3,000 charged for obtaining a passport from the normal service has been increased to Rs 3,500.

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera presented the Budget proposal for the fiscal year 2019 this afternoon (05).