Budget 2019: Expressway toll charges during peak hours increased

Presenting the Budget 2019, Minister Mangala Samaraweera has proposed to increase the toll charges for expressway during the peak hours.

Accordingly, the existing charge will be increased by Rs 100 with effect from the 1st of April.

The budget proposal for the year 2019 was presented to the parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill commenced at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (05).