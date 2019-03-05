Budget 2019: Expressway toll charges during peak hours increased

Budget 2019: Expressway toll charges during peak hours increased

March 5, 2019   06:34 pm

-

Presenting the Budget 2019, Minister Mangala Samaraweera has proposed to increase the toll charges for expressway during the peak hours.

Accordingly, the existing charge will be increased by Rs 100 with effect from the 1st of April.

The budget proposal for the year 2019 was presented to the parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill commenced at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (05).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories