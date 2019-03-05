Full Budget Speech - 2019

-

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera today tabled the incumbent government’s fifth budget proposal to the Parliament and delivered the annual budget speech.

This is Sri Lanka’s 73rd budget proposal since independence. This year’s budget or Budget 2019 is themed “Enterprise Sri Lanka - Empowering the People, Nurturing the Poor”.

The proceedings of Parliament commence at 2.00 p.m. today when the ‘Budget Proposals’ were announced with the reading of the Budget Speech at the second reading of the Appropriation Bill.

The Budget was initially expected to be presented in November 2018 but was postponed due to the constitutional crisis which occurred in the country on 26 October when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked sitting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa instead.

A Vote on Account was passed following the reinstatement of Wickremesinghe while the Budget 2019 is expected to cover the last eight months of this year.

Read the Full Budget Speech Below:

