TV Derana wins Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year

TV Derana won the award for “Youth Choice - Television Channel of the Year” at the SLIM-Nielsen People’s Awards 2019.

This is the second consecutive year that TV Derana has been named as Youth Choice Television Channel of the Year at SLIM – Nielsen People’s Awards.

The prestigious annual awards ceremony, one of the most awaited marketing events of the year, is currently underway at the Water’s Edge Hotel in Battaramulla.

TV Derana, FM Derana and Ada Derana have been nominated for a host of awards this year at SLIM-Nielsen People’s Awards.

TV Derana is also nominated for the “Television Channel of the Year” while the channel’s hit teledramas “Deweni Inima” and “Sidu” have been nominated for “Teledrama of the Year”.

The reality show “Derana Little Star” is nominated for the award “Television Programme of the Year”.

FM Derana is nominated for “Youth Choice – Radio Channel of the Year” and “Radio Channel of the Year”.

Meanwhile Ada Derana has been nominated for “News Provider of the Year” while Ada Derana news presenter Chathura Alwis is nominated for the award “Television Presenter of the Year”.

The SLIM – Nielsen People’s Award is an annual event and an initiative of the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the national body of marketing, and the Nielsen Company, the largest research company in Sri Lanka to identify and acknowledge brands and personalities that have made a profound impression upon the people in Sri Lanka.

The winners and nominees of each of the 45 award categories are selected based on the findings of a survey conducted by Nielsen across all 25 districts and nine provinces in Sri Lanka.

The awards include categories such as, the People’s Brand of the Year, FMCG Brand of the Year, Household Care Brand of the Year, Beverage Brand of the Year, Food Brand of the Year, Television Channel of the Year, Advertisement of the Year, Film of the Year, Television Program of the Year, Male and Female Singers of the Year, Actor and Actress of the Year, Sports Person of the Year, and Youth Brand of the Year.

It is a much-awaited awards program among marketers and brand custodians, which reveals the true place of a brand/organization.