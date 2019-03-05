-

Police officers today (05) recovered a large number of mobile phones, ammunition, weapons, gold jewelry from two residences belonging to the suspect known as ‘Keluma’, who was arrested along with a diamond valued at Rs 5 billion.

Peliyagoda Division criminal investigation unit arrested Keluma Indika, alias ‘Keluma’ who is said to be a close associate of “Makandure Madush” the notorious underworld figure and drug lord recently arrested in Dubai.

Based on information uncovered through the interrogation of the suspect, a diamond valued at Rs 5 billion which was robbed from Pannipitiya last year was discovered at a house in Keselwatte.

Upon inspection, 126 mobile phones and gold jewelry were discovered at the house, along with the stolen diamond.

The owner of the house disclosed that a room of the house was given to the suspect on a rent basis and that he had resided at the house for a period of a year and 04 months. According to the landlady, the suspect worked on a contract basis as employment.

The police had then searched a house in Katubedda-Moratuwa, where they discovered 647 bullets, a hand grenade, 3 handcuffs and clothing similar to military uniforms.