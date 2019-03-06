President to sent three representatives to UNHRC

March 6, 2019   10:14 am

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed three representatives to attend the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session currently ongoing in Geneva.

These representatives are to appeal to the UNHRC that Sri Lanka should be allowed to handle its own issues.

Accordingly, parliamentarians Sarath Amunugama and Mahinda Samarasinghe and the Northern Province Governor Suren Raghvan will be attending the 40th UNHRC session as the President’s representatives.

