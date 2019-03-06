One dead, 38 injured as bus topples over

One dead, 38 injured as bus topples over

March 6, 2019   10:41 am

-

A bus carrying a group of teaching students and teachers from Attalachchena, Akkaraipattu has got into an accident near Old Ambalama area in Pahala Kadugannawa, causing death and injuries.

According to the police, 38 out of the 50 persons who had been traveling on the bus had been admitted to Mawanella and Kandy hospitals due to injuries from the accident.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, stated Ada Derana reporter.

However, the 32-year-old driver’s assistant had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Kandy Hospital.

Reportedly, the bus driver had not been able to control the speed of the bus on a road with bends when the bus veered off the road and toppled on to a side, at around 9.15 pm last night (05).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories