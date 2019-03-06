One dead, 38 injured as bus topples over

-

A bus carrying a group of teaching students and teachers from Attalachchena, Akkaraipattu has got into an accident near Old Ambalama area in Pahala Kadugannawa, causing death and injuries.

According to the police, 38 out of the 50 persons who had been traveling on the bus had been admitted to Mawanella and Kandy hospitals due to injuries from the accident.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, stated Ada Derana reporter.

However, the 32-year-old driver’s assistant had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Kandy Hospital.

Reportedly, the bus driver had not been able to control the speed of the bus on a road with bends when the bus veered off the road and toppled on to a side, at around 9.15 pm last night (05).