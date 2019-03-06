Soldier arrested with 346 live ammo

March 6, 2019   10:52 am

An Army soldier has been arrested in Rideemaliyadda area while in possession of live ammunition used for automatic firearms and anti-aircraft weapons.

Accordingly, the police have seized 346 ammunition in possession of the arrestee; 273 live ammunition used for automatic firearms, 73 anti-aircraft ammunition and 02 gun barrels as well.

The suspect is a 36-year-old soldier attached to Mannar army camp.

He is to be produced before the Mahiyangana Magistrate’s Court today (06) and Rideemaliyadda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

