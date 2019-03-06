Speaker Karu Jayasuriya awarded Pride of Asia

-

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has been conferred the ‘Pride of Asia’ award by the Abdul Kalam Institute of Technological Sciences (AKITS).

Padma Shri award-winning renowned Indian scholar Prof. Vijay Shah had, a close associate of former Indian President Abdul Kalam, had presented the award to the Speaker last morning (05).

The representatives of AKITS stated that it was an honour for them to present this prestigious award to an esteemed Sri Lankan citizen.

Accepting the award, the Speaker said that time has come for both Sri Lankans and Indians to enjoy the benefits of deep-rooted friendly relations between the two countries intersected with culture, economy, education and tourism sectors.

He has further said that this award bestowed on him is an honour for all Sri Lankans.

Prof Vijay Shah stated that Sri Lanka could also benefit from the rapid technological and multifaceted educational developments achieved by the Indians.