Enough evidence against Nalaka de Silva on assassination plot - CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Attorney General’s Department have determined that there is sufficient evidence to prove that the former DIG Nalaka de Silva’s involvement in the alleged VIP assassination plot.

The CID and the AG Department have informed the Fort Magistrate with this regard, today (06).

Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement, Namal Kumara, on September, had uncovered information of a conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the alleged conversations that he has had with former DIG Nalaka de Silva regarding the matter and other controversial topics.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.