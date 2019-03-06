Enough evidence against Nalaka de Silva on assassination plot - CID

Enough evidence against Nalaka de Silva on assassination plot - CID

March 6, 2019   12:24 pm

-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Attorney General’s Department have determined that there is sufficient evidence to prove that the former DIG Nalaka de Silva’s involvement in the alleged VIP assassination plot.

The CID and the AG Department have informed the Fort Magistrate with this regard, today (06).

Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement, Namal Kumara, on September, had uncovered information of a conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the alleged conversations that he has had with former DIG Nalaka de Silva regarding the matter and other controversial topics.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories