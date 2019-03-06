Budget 2019 provided no solutions for educators - CTSU

March 6, 2019   01:16 pm

Budget 2019 has not proposed any solutions for the existing issues concerning teachers and principals, says the Ceylon Teachers Services Union (CTSU).

Although their views and suggestions were received for the preparation procedure of this year’s budget, no solutions have been presented, says the General Secretary of the Union Mahinda Jayasinghe.

Hence, all teachers and principals have decided to launch a trade union action on March 13th and to call in sick for the day, Mr Jayasinghe further said.

Meanwhile, the Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) has said that, under the proposals of Budget 2019, the prices of vehicles are likely to hike immensely.

The Secretary of the VIASL Indika Sampath commented that this would also put restrictions on importing vehicles.

