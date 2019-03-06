Two more police officers arrested over Rathgama murders remanded

-

Another Sub-Inspector (SI) and Police Constable, arrested over the murders of two businessmen from Rathgama, have been remanded until March 13th.

The two police officers attached to the Special Investigating Unit of Southern Province were arrested by the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (05).

They were produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today and were ordered to be remanded until March 13th.

The CID has arrested 06 police officers, in connection with the murders of businessmen from Rathgama, thus far and they are currently in remanded custody, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated.

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.

It was then reported that the two businessmen were assaulted and murdered inside a house in Gonamulla area and that their remains were burned at Medagangoda Forest Reserve in Walasmulla.

Several more bone fragments were recovered by the CID on February 27th at the location where remains of the two businessmen were purportedly burned.