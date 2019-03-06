Pubudu Jagoda on real reason why govt is bringing anti-terrorism act

-

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) says that the government has brought forward the Anti-Terrorism Act, not with the intention of preventing terrorism, but in order to deter trade union actions of the public.

Secretary of FSP Pubudu Jagoda mentioned this at a press conference held in Colombo.

The main reason behind bringing this act was to abolish the 1979 Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), however, although 10 years have passed since the end of the war even the temporary act has not been abolished yet, he pointed out.

Despite there being a statutory law on crimes in the country, the Prevention of Terrorism Act added on a temporary basis, stated Jagoda.

The government, claiming that the PTA would be abolished, is now bringing on another act on terrorism to deter acts of protests and organized political activities of the common public, he further said.