Lotus Road closed due to protest by uni students

Lotus Road closed due to protest by uni students

March 6, 2019   03:15 pm

-

UPDATE: (3.39 p.m.) - Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed for traffic due to the protest march by a group of university students.

The road has been closed by police as protesting students were marching towards the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.


The road from Maradana to Technical College Junction has been blocked due to a protest march organized by the inter-university students, says Ada Derana reporter.

The inter-university students have organized the protest march against the allegations levelled at them over the alleged ragging acts on freshman students at the Wayamba University of Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories