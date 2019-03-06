Lotus Road closed due to protest by uni students

-

UPDATE: (3.39 p.m.) - Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed for traffic due to the protest march by a group of university students.

The road has been closed by police as protesting students were marching towards the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.



The road from Maradana to Technical College Junction has been blocked due to a protest march organized by the inter-university students, says Ada Derana reporter.

The inter-university students have organized the protest march against the allegations levelled at them over the alleged ragging acts on freshman students at the Wayamba University of Sri Lanka.