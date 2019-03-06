Discussions between JVP and Opposition Leader commence

-

The Leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Sunil Handunnetti have arrived at the Opposition Leader’s Office for the discussion scheduled with Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The JVP had called on the Opposition Leader for today’s (06) meeting.

Addressing a public meeting recently, MP Sunil Handunnetti stated that the attention of this discussion will be drawn to the abolition of Executive Presidency.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, issuing a statement to clarify the matters pertaining to the discussion, stated that ‘it is his duty and responsibility to conduct discussions with any party in the Opposition as the Leader of the Opposition’.

The Leader of the Opposition further informed that Leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) MP Dinesh Gunawardena, and MP Dullas Alahapperuma will also participate in this discussion.