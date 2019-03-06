Court receives radiocarbon test reports on Mannar mass grave

-

The report of the sample bone fragments unearthed from the mass grave in Mannar has been received by the Mannar Magistrate’s Court today (06), says Dr Saminda Rajapaksha, the Judicial Medical Officer who is in charge of the excavations at the site.

The samples from the skeletal remains of six humans were sent to Beta Analytics which is based in Miami, Florida recently.

The number of skeletal remains belonging to children has, reportedly, increased, Dr Rajapaksa further said.

Out of the 325 skeletal remains found from the mass grave in Mannar, 318 have been unearthed. It was reported that bone fragments belonging to 29 children were also among the unearthed remains.

Several skeletal remains were discovered on March 26 from a mound of soil in the Emil Nagar area in Mannar, which had been removed from the demolished CWE building and investigations regarding the location were launched subsequently.

The investigations, led by Prof. Raj Somadeva of Archaeology at the Postgraduate Institute of the University of Kelaniya, the officers of the Archaeological Department, Government Analysts and the Judicial Medical Officers including Dr Sameendra Rajapaksa, Mannar police officers, have been conducted for 112 days at the location under the orders of the new Mannar Magistrate T. Saravanaraja.