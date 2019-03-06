Second Special HC to begin function on Mar 14

Second Special HC to begin function on Mar 14

March 6, 2019   06:59 pm

The second Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar will begin its functioning on the 14th of March, according to Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale.

Reportedly, the second Special High Court will be located at the same premises the first Special High Court, at the Hulftsdorf court complex.

The Special High Courts are being set up hear the cased related to fraudulent acts, misuse of public property and acts of bribery.

The amendment bill to set up Special High Courts was passed in the parliament on 9th May 2018.

