Cannabis cultivation with 3500 plants razed

-

Cannabis cultivation, located in a forest 8 km into Pannalagama, Damana in Ampara District, has been raided and burnt down by the officers of Damana Police Station.

The raid based on a tip-off received by the police station had destroyed 3500 Cannabis plants, grown in a land area of nearly an acre.

There had been no suspects at the scene when the police officers arrived at the cultivation, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Operations are carried out continuously to eradicate drugs from Ampara District, by the order of the DIG of Ampara-Batticaloa Division, Nuwan Wedasinghe; this raid too has been a part of these operations.