Drugs confiscated at BIA destroyed on April 01 - President

The large stocks of drugs confiscated at recent raids will be dissolved and chemically destroyed under scientific methods in the presence of magistrates and judiciary officers at Katunayake on 01st of April, stated the President.

President Maithripala Sirisena outlined the new program in his campaign against illicit drugs, today (06), according to President’s Media Division.

Addressing heads of media institutions, editors of newspapers and directors electronic media institutions at the President’s House today (March 6), the President said the campaign against drug smuggling has produced excellent results during the last three months since he took over the Police under his wing. He thanked the Police, Narcotics Bureau, Special Task Force, Coast Guards, Customs and Excise Departments for producing good results in anti-drug raids and detections.

Answering a question, President Sirisena said that he had not changed his mind about carrying out capital punishment against repeated drug smugglers who continue to indulge in drugs smuggling and distribution while in prison. He said that those who are against capital punishment should understand the catastrophe caused to the young generation by these criminals.

The President said the police and other agencies have done a good job even without sophisticated technical equipment for drugs detection and promised that the best available technical equipment will be purchased shortly. Already quotations have been called from the United States and Israel, the manufacturers of most sophisticated equipment.

He said early steps would be taken to recruit more policemen, especially Tamil speaking policemen to be posted to Tamil speaking areas. Immediately, 2,500 police personnel will be recruited. The President also referred to the grievances of women constables and said he would look into their issues pertaining to promotions and transfers.