13th Amendment and electoral system should change to abolish Executive Presidency - Mahinda

In order to abolish the Executive Presidency, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and the electoral system should be changed, says Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Opposition Leader stated this during the special meeting held between Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna today (06).

Issuing a statement to clarify the matters pertaining to the discussion, he had stated earlier today that ‘it is his duty and responsibility to conduct discussions with any party in the Opposition as the Leader of the Opposition’.

In his statement, the Opposition Leader had further informed that Leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) MP Dinesh Gunawardena, and MP Dullas Alahapperuma would also participate in this discussion.

Representing Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) the party Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Sunil Handunnetti arrived at the Office of the Opposition Leader this evening.