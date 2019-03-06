Met Dept. issues heat weather advisory for tomorrow

March 6, 2019   11:21 pm

-

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Department of Meteorology has issued a heat weather advisory for tomorrow (07).

Accordingly, the Meteorology Department has warned of ‘Extreme Caution’ level heat weather on most parts of Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces and Puttalam district.

The Department says that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible during this weather and continuing activity can result in heat stroke. Hence, the general public is cautioned to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

The general public is also requested to refer to advisories issued by the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories