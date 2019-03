-

The discussions between Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on the new alliance that is to be formed by the two parties will commence on March 14th, says Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Establishing the alliance will be expedited in accordance with the progress of the discussions, the Opposition Leader said further.

He made these comments speaking to the media persons in Colombo.