Person arrested for peddling heroin via mobile transactions

March 7, 2019   10:02 am

A person, who had been peddling heroin via mobile transactions, was arrested in Badulla area along with 48 packets of heroin containing 23 g in total.

The arrest was made by the anti-vice squad of Badulla district in Pinarawa area, Badulla at around 8.30 p.m. last evening (06).

The haul seized in possession of the suspect is valued at Rs 400,000, according to the police.

The 35-year-old suspect was identified as a resident in Embilipitiya, however, he had carried out the racket in Welimada area.

Nine youths, who had purchased heroin from the suspect via mobile transactions, were taken into police custody on a previous occasion.

Interrogations into these nine youths had led to the arrest of the suspect in question.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.

