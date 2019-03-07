Special HC released Ali Roshan
March 7, 2019 10:18 am
The Permanent High Court for Trial-at-Bar has released Niraj Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ and six others claiming that it has no jurisdiction to hear cases on possession of elephants.
