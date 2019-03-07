Navy intercepts boat carrying 30 illegal immigrants

-

A boat carrying thirty individuals attempting to migrate from the country via illegal means has been intercepted in the Southern sea area early this morning (07).

A group of Navy personnel attached to two Fast Attack Crafts (FACs) patrolling in the Southern sea area had spotted a suspicious boat plying about 80 nautical miles off the Southern coast.

Upon inspecting the boat in question, the Navy personnel had taken 30 individuals into custody.

The Navy personnel have subsequently escorted the intercepted boat and the arrested illegal immigrants to the shore.