Cabinet approval for export-oriented oil refinery in Hambantota

March 7, 2019   01:59 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to construct a new export-oriented petroleum refinery in Hambantota.

It was reported that this petroleum refinery has a capacity of 10 million metric tonnes per annum.

A proposal has also been presented to operate joint commercial activities with Silver Park International (Pte) Ltd. and the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Sultanate of Oman at this refinery.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama had made this proposal in order to lease out 400 acres of land, which is required to establish the proposed industrial zone, to the investor.

